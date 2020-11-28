Everything You Need to Know Going Into the 2020 Egg Bowl

So you thought the Egg Bowl was Thanksgiving Day and were thoroughly disappointed to not have an excuse to escape from your crazy uncle's political conversations? You probably missed a bit more than that as well.

Ole Miss will be hosting Mississippi State this Saturday, coming in as a ten-point favorite in the first ever meeting between Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin.

Below you can find all the storylines you missed from this week's coverage of the Egg Bowl – time to get yourself caught up on all the important storylines last-minute ahead of this afternoon's game:

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

"It's Just Another Game": How Rebel Players and Coaches Approach the Egg Bowl

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks Egg Bowl, Otis Reese's Eligibility, Elijah Moore's Development and More

Matt Corral Retweeting Self-Deprecating Twitter Shade Ahead of Egg Bowl

Everything Mike Leach is Saying About the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin

Expect to See Otis Reese "A Lot" in the Egg Bowl

Matt Corral Beautifully Re-lives Impromptu Final Drive of 2019 Egg Bowl

Three Mississippi State Players to Watch in the Egg Bowl

Egg Bowl X-Factors and Final Predictions For the 2020 Matchup

