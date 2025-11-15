Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night with a primetime SEC showdown against the Florida Gators up next on the docket.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have remained in headlines all week, and with game day here, the buzz surrounding the matchup is at an all-time high with the Rebels looking to make a statement.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
Now, the national analysts have logged their final predictions ahead of the Week 12 SEC clash with all eyes on the primetime showdown.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Josh Pate's Pick:
“I would have a hard time seeing Ole Miss overlook this,” Pate said. “They’re the better team. Lane Kiffin, I don’t know which of these teams he’s going to be the head coach of next year. But he’s the head coach at Ole Miss right now and that will matter.”
Greg McElroy's Prediction:
“Right now, when you watch DJ Lagway, there’s a lot of things that just give off the indication that he’s really uncomfortable,” McElroy said. “Last year, he was 6-1 as a starter, but so far, it’s been about the interceptions.”
“Now, prior to last week, I really liked Florida’s chances of playing spoiler. But this week, I don’t see it,” McElroy added. “I think this will be a rout in favor of the Rebels.”
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
“A week after giving Georgia a really quality game, Florida was a mess last week against Kentucky, of all teams,” Klatt said. “They lost 38-7. DJ Lagway was benched at halftime.
"Ole Miss is a really good team at home. They’ve won 20 of their last 21. Trinidad Chambliss has been really good on offense. He’s a dual threat, as we know. Over 300 yards in six of his last eight starts.”
“I mean, is this Florida team all of a sudden going to play great on the road? I don’t think that they are,” he continued. “It’s a 15.5-point spread at this time that I’m doing this.
“Because of that idea of Florida beating Ole Miss a year ago and that keeping Ole Miss out of the College Football Playoff, I think you get the full attention of Ole Miss. You get Ole Miss, 38-20. They cover the 15.5 spread.”
