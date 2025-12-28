Lane Kiffin Provides Thoughts on Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Sugar Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will hit the road to the Bayou State for a New Year's Day showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

In what will serve as this year's Sugar Bowl, Pete Golding and Co. will look to avenge an October loss to Kirby Smart's crew in a 43-35 thriller that went in favor of the Bulldogs.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football," Golding said this week. "The run sets up their play action. The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions.

T"o have a chance, you’ve got to be able to stop the run, which is easier said than done. We need to be really smart on the back end and play to our help and leverage and change that picture for them. You’ve got to create some turnovers and some takeaways within the game to get the offense back on."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, with game week arriving, Ole Miss has received early thoughts from former head coach Lane Kiffin after he joined the ESPN broadcast on Saturday night.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Lane Kiffin's Thoughts:

“Powerhouse game. split the last couple matchups,” Kiffin said. “Now they’re going to play in the Sugar Bowl. I think you have the best offense in the country with now maybe one of the best defense lately. I think that’s a big part of it.

"Georgia didn’t punt one time in the previous matchup and really drove the length of the field the whole day. So can Ole Miss calm down Georgia’s offense and contain the QB?”

