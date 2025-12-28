Lane Kiffin Reveals Thoughts On Ole Miss Football's Matchup Against Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day with a College Football Playoff semifinals berth on the line for both Southeastern Conference schools.

In what emerged as the biggest game in Ole Miss history last Saturday, the Rebels defeated the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to remain alive in the College Football Playoff - setting the stage for a Jan. 1 rematch against Georgia.

“The one thing we did early on in the game was we got them into a couple third and longs and if you can do that versus any team that helps you in a situation to get off the football field,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said on Saturday.

“We got them in third and long but they converted on those third and longs. We got to do a really good job when we get them behind the sticks, we have to do a really good job of getting off the field an executing at a really high level so we can give the ball back to our offense.”

Now, Ole Miss will look to avenge an October loss to the Georgia Bulldogs where a familiar face has now revealed his thoughts on the showdown.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin hopped on the ESPN broadcast during the Bayou Bengals Saturday night Texas Bowl matchup against Houston where he was asked about the Ole Miss postseason run.

"The biggest game in the state of Mississippi in the win over Tulane to watch them, it was awesome," Kiffin said of the first-round clash.

"Powerhouse game. Split the last couple of matchups. The best offense in the country (Ole Miss) and one of the best defenses in Georgia," Kiffin then added of the Georgia rematch.

Kiffin has remained vocal on social media surrounding his stance on Ole Miss - pushing for them to make history - despite not being on the sidelines.

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Georgia where Kiffin will certainly be tuned in.

