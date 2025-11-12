Expert Computer Model Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama leading into it, Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the SEC clash looking to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race with the program controlling it's own destiny.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said of the Gators.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Ole Miss enters as significant favorites heading into Saturday night, but what do the computer models predict to happen?
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -14.5 (-110)
- Florida: +14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -690
- Florida: +480
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 14.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter Week 12 with an 86 percent chance to take home a win over an SEC foe.
On the other side, the Florida Gators will have a 14 percent chance to pull off the upset against No. 6 Ole Miss.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 35-17 in favor of Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
No. 6 Ole Miss and the Florida Gators will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday night with the pair of SEC foes set to battle it out at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
