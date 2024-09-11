Fast, Physical, Turnovers: Ole Miss LB TJ Dottery Reveals Keys For Rebels Defense
The Ole Miss Rebels are allowing just 27 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks of the season, and linebacker TJ Dottery is right in the middle of that trend.
Dottery is Ole Miss' "green dot" player on defense, meaning that he has direct in-helmet communication with defensive coordinator Pete Golding on the field of play. That's been a key boost for the Rebel defense during fall camp and the first two weeks of the season, and it will be even more valuable against fast-paced offenses.
"I think it's benefited the defense well," Dottery said on Tuesday. "I think it's allowed us to get lined up way quicker when an offense is going tempo, especially our offense in practice with how fast they go. It's been able to get us lined up, the defensive backs, linebackers and d-line on the same page and communicating quicker."
Lining up properly and knowing your assignment on defense is key to being successful, but there are some parts of the game that are more attitude-based. That's been a big focus for Ole Miss' rush defense during these first two weeks of the year as the Rebels have outscored Furman and Middle Tennessee by a combined total of 128-3 in those games.
"Really playing physical," Dottery said. "Being physical and being assigned, attacking the ball. We have a 'spot the ball' mentality, so wherever we get the ball, we just want to get it back. That's been the main thing."
That isn't changing this week when Ole Miss faces its first Power Four opponent of the season on the road at Wake Forest. Dottery wants this Rebel defense to travel, and he's expecting more of the same on Saturday.
"Looking at it with the same mentality as every week," Dottery said. "Coming in, dominating the run like we always do, getting the ball and getting turnovers. Get the ball back to our explosive offense."
The Rebels and Demon Deacons will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on The CW.