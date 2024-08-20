Ole Miss DC Pete Golding Reveals Biggest Factor in Rebels' Championship Hopes
Ole Miss Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding will have a new vantage point this season from which he will view his revamped defense. He's moving back to the coaches' box during games.
Golding has some experience coaching from up top prior to his work with Nick Saban at Alabama, but while he makes adjustments in the headset of linebacker TJ Dottery on the field, he's hoping something more intangible takes root within his defense: camaraderie.
Ole Miss once again hit the transfer portal hard this offseason to land some of the nation's top talent, especially on defense as new faces like DL Walter Nolen and CB Trey Amos are expected to make immediate impacts on Golding's side of the ball. Of course, he and his staff already knew these names could play in the SEC, but they seem to be gelling well with the returning talent that is already in place in Oxford.
"Evaluating the talent part is easy: here's the intangibles to play the position," Golding said on Monday during Grove Collection Day, "but your concern is the camaraderie, and do they come together? That's what's unique about this team is the returning nucleus of what we already had, and now these new guys--some of them are superstars--our guys aren't attracted to them. These [new] guys are attracted to our nucleus.
"I think [head coach Lane] Kiffin has done an unbelievable job creating a culture, and I think you can bring some bigger-profile guys in, and they buy into the culture already in place. We're ahead of where I thought we would be because of that. We have a lot of guys that understand it's going to take all of us to win a championship."
Golding went on to state that despite there being plenty of competition at spots during fall camp, it seems that the veterans are taking these new pieces "under their wing," helping them acclimate to a new place and succeed in the scheme on the field. There will be a role for all of them, in Golding's mind, so it all works out.
Of course, it also helps that there's a talent boost on the field. Kiffin has noted in recent weeks that the defensive line has had the upper hand in scrimmages during fall camp, and that is a testament to the evaluation the coaching staff put in during the offseason.
"I think we're really pleased, especially with the front right now," Golding said. "I think we've got about eight or nine guys up front that you can play winning football with in the SEC, and a lot of them are interchangeable parts who can play zero, three, or five techniques.
"I think we've gotten longer in the back-end. A lot of the new guys coming in come in with experience and experience in this league. A lot of them have a high football IQ, and we're returning a lot of guys. Second year of a system is always easier. They've got a foundation and can do a little bit more, so we're really pleased with where we are."
Ole Miss has four non-conference games before this SEC-level talent is tested within the league, but its season opener will come on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins. The SEC opener for the Rebels also comes at home on Sept. 28 against the Kentucky Wildcats.