First Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Florida

The Ole Miss Rebels have some interesting news on the first injury report released ahead of Saturday's game at Florida.

John Macon Gillespie

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) stiff arms Furman Paladins defensive back Jaylen Moson (8) as he crosses the goal-line during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels face an interesting road test on Saturday when they travel to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville, and the Southeastern Conference released the first injury report for the game on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss has 11 players listed on Wednesday's report, the bulk of which are given the designation of "probable," including wide receiver Tre Harris. Some of the biggest news, however, comes in the "questionable" category where running back Logan Diggs resides for the first time this season.

Diggs has yet to suit up in a Rebel uniform due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 2023 season with the LSU Tigers. You can view the entirety of both Ole Miss and Florida's reports below.

Ole Miss Rebels

WR Izaiah Hartrup -- Out

RB Henry Parrish Jr. -- Out

RB Logan Diggs -- Questionable

TE Salathiel Hemphill -- Questionable

DE Princely Umanmielen -- Probable

QB Jaxson Dart -- Probable

WR Antwane Wells Jr. -- Probable

WR Tre Harris -- Probable

WR Jordan Watkins -- Probable

SAF Jadon Canady -- Probable

OL Gerquan Scott -- Probable

Florida Gators

DB Ja'Keem Jackson -- Out

DB Jason Marshall Jr. -- Out

WR Eugene Wilson III -- Out

RB Treyaun Webb -- Out

ILB Grayson Howard -- Out

QB Graham Mertz -- Out

DB Asa Turner -- Out

WR Kahleil Jackson -- Out

DB Devin Moore -- Out

OL Devon Manuel -- Out

DL Jamari Lyons -- Out

OL Roderick Kearney -- Questionable

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin seemed to believe on Monday that Tre Harris would be able to suit up for Ole Miss against Florida, the first time he will have seen the field since the Rebels' loss to LSU in mid-October. If Diggs is able to take the field on Saturday, however, that would be huge for an Ole Miss running game that has struggled during conference play, especially now that Henry Parrish Jr. is on the shelf with an injury.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Florida is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.

