First Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Florida
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels face an interesting road test on Saturday when they travel to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville, and the Southeastern Conference released the first injury report for the game on Wednesday night.
Ole Miss has 11 players listed on Wednesday's report, the bulk of which are given the designation of "probable," including wide receiver Tre Harris. Some of the biggest news, however, comes in the "questionable" category where running back Logan Diggs resides for the first time this season.
Diggs has yet to suit up in a Rebel uniform due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 2023 season with the LSU Tigers. You can view the entirety of both Ole Miss and Florida's reports below.
Ole Miss Rebels
WR Izaiah Hartrup -- Out
RB Henry Parrish Jr. -- Out
RB Logan Diggs -- Questionable
TE Salathiel Hemphill -- Questionable
DE Princely Umanmielen -- Probable
QB Jaxson Dart -- Probable
WR Antwane Wells Jr. -- Probable
WR Tre Harris -- Probable
WR Jordan Watkins -- Probable
SAF Jadon Canady -- Probable
OL Gerquan Scott -- Probable
Florida Gators
DB Ja'Keem Jackson -- Out
DB Jason Marshall Jr. -- Out
WR Eugene Wilson III -- Out
RB Treyaun Webb -- Out
ILB Grayson Howard -- Out
QB Graham Mertz -- Out
DB Asa Turner -- Out
WR Kahleil Jackson -- Out
DB Devin Moore -- Out
OL Devon Manuel -- Out
DL Jamari Lyons -- Out
OL Roderick Kearney -- Questionable
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin seemed to believe on Monday that Tre Harris would be able to suit up for Ole Miss against Florida, the first time he will have seen the field since the Rebels' loss to LSU in mid-October. If Diggs is able to take the field on Saturday, however, that would be huge for an Ole Miss running game that has struggled during conference play, especially now that Henry Parrish Jr. is on the shelf with an injury.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Florida is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.