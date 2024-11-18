Lane Kiffin Provides Injury Update on Star WR Tre Harris, Other Key Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels were playing some of their best football of the year entering last week's open date, and head coach Lane Kiffin expects that to continue in the weeks ahead, especially now that some key players are recovering from injuries.
Specifically, Kiffin said during media availability on Monday that he expects star wide receiver Tre Harris to be able to suit up and go against Florida this weekend. Harris has not played since the Rebels lost to LSU in October, but he still leads the SEC in receiving yards and will provide a nice boost to an Ole Miss offense that has seemingly found a groove in recent weeks.
"I think we are peaking at the right time. I do think that we're playing really well right now, which is exciting to be playing well at the end of the season," Kiffin said. "I think we're getting stronger, and Tre now looking like he's ready to go. ... Over that time, I think Jaxson [Dart] has led the country in passing without him. Really excited to get the best receiver in the country back."
Kiffin is also optimistic about the Rebels' health on other fronts, namely the offensive line. It's also possible that running back Logan Diggs is working towards a return after not having played yet in an Ole Miss uniform due to an ACL injury he suffered last season with LSU.
"It's the first time our O-line, first and second string, has been fully healthy and practicing, and Logan Diggs is doing the most that he's done," Kiffin said. "A lot of times as a team, you're struggling at the end of the year health-wise, but we're in the best shape we have been all year long."
Kiffin stated last week that he thought this bye week came at a perfect time for Ole Miss, and it's clear why. The time off has given the Rebels time to rest and heal after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs in one of the biggest wins in school history the week prior.
Having a healthy roster will be critical for the Rebels as they try and pave their path to the College Football Playoff, a road that only stays open if they win out in the remainder of the regular season.
Ole Miss will look to keep its positive momentum going on Saturday when it takes on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.