Five Ole Miss Transfers To Look Out For In 2026

The 2024 Ole Miss transfer portal class was considered by some the best roster assembled in Ole Miss Football. Lane Kiffin brought in future stars such as Trey Amos, Chris (Pooh) Paul Jr., Kam Franklin, Diego Pounds, Dae’Quan Wright, Will Echoles, the list goes on.

This portal class was good for No. 1 in the nation given a 252.19 projected team score by 247sports. In the 2026 portal class led by new head coach Pete Golding the Rebels had the No. 2 portal class in the nation given a projected team score of 303.4 highest in program history.

From this historic portal class here are five players to keep an eye on this upcoming fall for the Rebels.

Who's up next for Ole Miss?

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding stands on the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalyn Crawford

After the loss of Chris Graves, TJ Banks, Rickey Fletcher, and Ethan Fields from the secondary, Pete Golding landed the nation’s No. 4 cornerback in Crawford.

Crawford, an Auburn transfer, was ranked the No. 4 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports. In the 2025 season, the 6-foot, 180-pounder recorded 15 tackles, four pass breakups, and one tackle for loss alongside a 68.7 PFF for the Tigers. In his two-year Tiger career, he has two interceptions and 30 tackles.

Without any major injuries or concerns on his record, and knowing that there is a guaranteed starting role for him, Crawford’s recruitment by Ole Miss couldn’t be more perfect timing. In recent years, Ole Miss hasn’t had a lot of stability in the secondary, with several players graduating or transferring out from last year’s team, leaving a couple of open spots for starters.

All of these factors combined give Crawford the perfect chance for a breakout season. If he acclimates well into Golding’s system, he can definitely make a name for himself as an integral part of Ole Miss’s defensive back unit.

Darrell Gill

In the past decade, the Rebels have established themselves as having a high standard at the wide receiver position. From AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, Elijah Moore, Tre Harris, to Dezhaun Stribling, all have been outstanding players in Oxford and were eventually selected in the draft.

Pete Golding continues to uphold the high standards of Ole Miss receivers by adding the No. 7 receiver in the nation in Darrell Gill. As a transfer from Syracuse, Gill has demonstrated moments of brilliance by hauling in 32 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

As an agile receiver with a height of six feet three inches, Gill has all the physical tools to step up as Stribling's replacement and fill the shoes as one of the primary deep threats in Ole Miss’ offense. If Gill can quickly learn how to gel well with the quarterback, then he would likely be the latest wide receiver to shine out in Ole Miss in the upcoming season.

Luke Ferrelli

After all the drama in the transfer portal with Ole Miss, Clemson and Ferrelli all got caught up in an altercation as Ferrelli flipped from Clemson to the Rebels in January causingClemson and Dabo Sweeney to accuse Ole Miss of tampering.

Head Coach Pete Golding had this to say about the tampering: “The bottom line, the recruitment of Luke, he came on an official visit prior to the Fiesta Bowl... I told him, 'I want you to be our green-dot Mike, but right now we got a green-dot Mike… if that spot becomes available, it's yours.”

After the departure of linebacker TJ Dottery, Ferrelli committed to Ole Miss. "At the end of it, it came open [with TJ Dottery's departure], and he's here, and we're happy to have him," Coach Golding said.

In 2025, with the California Golden Bears, he recorded 38 tackles, one sack, and an interception, winning the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Horatio Fields

Ole Miss managed to sign up 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Horatio Fields. He is a four-star recruit who received a 90 grade. This 50/50 ball specialist has an impressive body structure.

Being a player who has proved his value time after time, Fields secured 12 catches, which brought him 106 yards and even a touchdown prior to suffering an injury for the rest of the season. Following his teammate, Deuce Knight, to Ole Miss,

Fields stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 200 pounds. Great route running skills combined with a huge build makes Fields a great fit for Ole Miss fast pace offensive style.

Makhi Frazier

The No. 8 running back in the country transferred from Michigan State. The 5-10, 220-pound back ran for 520 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans. Behind Kewan Lacy Frazier will make a great RB2, filling the role of Logan Diggs, who got signed with the Colts this April.

Makhi Frazier can be effective as a physical, downhill runner who consistently gains tough yards between the tackles. His strength and balance allow him to break arm tackles and finish runs.

These five players all have a chance to make a major impact and help Ole Miss put together another strong season. With the return of Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Kam Franklin and Will Echoles, along with the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country, the Rebels are ready for another successful year.

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