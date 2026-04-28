Ole Miss Football Receives Massive Update on Top Transfer Signee Amid Recent Arrest

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Carius Curne appears to have settled his legal issues stemming from an arrest on Saturday in Arkansas.

Curne was arrested by Arkansas State Police at 5:11 p.m. CT on charges of fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change, possession of schedule VI substance (LT 4 oz). and possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor.

The sophomore offensive lineman was booked into the Crittenden County Jail and released at 6:50 p.m. CT.

“Obviously, it’s a legal matter. We’re still gathering information,” Golding said on Monday. “So really can’t speak on that right now. But, we’ll let the legal process run its course and see what happens.”

Now, according to multiple reports, Curne appears to have resolved his recent arrest and has paid a fine with no sentencing.

"Per court records, the two possession charges and improper passing charge against Carius Curne will not be pursued. The disposition for the reckless driving, fleeing and speeding charges were guilty. Looks like he paid a $2,150 fine. No sentences or anything like that," according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

NEWS: Per court records, the two possession charges and improper passing charge against Carius Curne will not be pursued. The disposition for the reckless driving, fleeing and speeding charges were guilty. Looks like he paid a $2,150 fine. No sentences or anything like that. — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) April 27, 2026

It's a massive development for the Ole Miss Rebels where the program will now handle any "punishments" in-house after Curne's legal matter this past weekend.

During Golding's Monday press conference he evaluated the current state of the locker room at Ole Miss and the leaders the program has in Oxford.

“I think we got a lot of really good leaders in the locker room. I think we got a lot of really good kids, you know what I’m saying? They have really good intentions,” Golding said.

“But at the end of the day, they are still young, and there’s a lot of times that people in this room like myself make decisions that we wish we wouldn’t have.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“I think it’s really about understanding what do you have to lose. Some of these people that we associate with don’t and so I think there’s that self-discipline piece, and that’s hard. That they read how good they are.

"…I think we got a nucleus of guys that have a goal and really know that they want to increase their value. Really know they want to try to compete for a championship and they know they don’t get to do all that. You do all that sh*t, you’re not going in the first round. You know?”

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