Five Things That Will Decide Ole Miss' Monumental Showdown With Georgia

January 1, 2026 was a momentous day in Ole Miss history.

As Lucas Carneiro's 47-yard field goal soared through the uprights as the clock expired in New Orleans, the Rebels overcame the only opponent they were unable to beat in the regular season. Advancing Pete Golding's team in just the coach's second game at the helm, Ole Miss moved onto arguably its largest game in school history, Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinals,on to.

Today, Ole Miss faces off with Kirby Smart's national powerhouse Bulldogs once again, this time on home turf in Oxford, Miss.

Despite playing one of the nation's toughest schedules to date, the Rebels face their toughest test yet tonight in Georgia, setting up to be a decisive for Ole Miss' dreams of consecutive trips to the playoffs. It cannot be sugarcoated; a lot will need to go right for the Rebels to overcome Smart's side, though having done it once already this calendar year, Ole Miss can certainly power its way through this top 10 showdown.

Can Trinidad Chambliss Continue His Run Against the Nation's Best?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks on from the field during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the cards have been stacked against the Rebels, Trinidad Chambliss has always been able to overcome the seemingly impossible.

The quarterback's greatest quality may be his composure in the toughest games, and he has shown it in his two showings so far against Georgia. Compiling 681 total yards of offense, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions against the Bulldogs, Chambliss has looked most poised when facing Smart.

Georgia is more than capable on both sides of the ball, and its offense has shown it can score in bunches. Chambliss' play for the Rebels will be key to how the night goes at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and a potential victory for Ole Miss would likely be marked by an impressive night from the Rebels' Heisman hopeful quarterback.

Can The Rebels Make Gunnar Stockton Uncomfortable?

Coming off a quiet showing against Florida, Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton will be tasked with playing in one of the toughest road environments in the SEC, with no team downing the Rebels in Oxford in 16 consecutive tries. Having little to do against the Gators, Stockton will not have any time to be eased into the matchup with Ole Miss.

The quarterback's first game without a passing or rushing touchdown in nearly a year, Stockton did not position himself well at all to ride momentum from the Bulldogs' last time out. Meanwhile, Ole Miss' pass rush was everywhere against Auburn last Saturday, putting Stockton in danger.

If the Rebels can even be half as disruptive as they were last weekend, the task of downing the Bulldogs gets significantly easier. If Ole Miss can put Stockton on his heels, the entire game will shift in favor of the home side.

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Carneiro's Kicking Needs To Be Calibrated

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) kicks a point after touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carneiro was simply dialed against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl: drilling two kicks north of 55 yards, the Rebels' placekicker was instrumental in keeping them in range of the Bulldogs, eventually leaving Carneiro the shot to seal the deal as the clock expired.

Compared to his efforts over the past two seasons, Carneiro is having a down year in 2026. Falling from a 95% rate of success in 2024, the kicker sits at 80% this season. Carneiro has also equaled his total missed kicks in the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, sending four attempts elsewhere than through the uprights this year.

It's rare that a kicker takes dominance over the headlines following a national quarter final; Lucas Carneiro will need to have another blockbuster day to help the Rebels past Georgia.

The Rebels Secondary Needs to be Prepared for Everything

Georgia's methodology is as easy to describe as it is complex to watch on turf; death by a million pass catchers.

13 different players have caught a touchdown this year for the Bulldogs, dwarfing the Rebels' eight, leaving Ole Miss on its toes all night. Stockton has a surplus of targets to spread the love around, and the Rebels will need to be aware of all the Bulldogs out wide all game long.

Ole Miss' Greatest Nightmare - The Run Game

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' two losses this season have come from their two worst days defensively against the run. Big rushes were all over Ole Miss' failures facing Florida and Texas, and Georgia's rushing attack may very well be the best the Rebels see all season.

Georgia will consistently pound the run until Golding's defense proves it can stop them, and if Ole Miss fails to quiet the run early, it will be a long night in Oxford for the home crowd.

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