Potential Lane Kiffin Replacement at Ole Miss Signs Deal With Florida Gators
The Lane Kiffin saga will finally come to an end on Sunday with the Ole Miss head coach expected to sign a deal with the LSU Tigers and make things official with the program in Baton Rouge.
Across a chaotic 24-hour stretch in the Magnolia State, Kiffin has expressed his desire to depart the program for a move to LSU.
According to On3 Sports, Kiffin "intends to coach LSU" in 2026 where he's navigating the final phases before making the move official.
The Ole Miss Rebels will hold a team meeting at 1 p.m. CT, according to 247Sports, where Kiffin's decision is set to be formally made.
Now, with all signs pointing towards Kiffin landing in Baton Rouge to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, officials of the university are arranging two planes to pick up the family in Oxford on Sunday.
"LSU executives and Lane Kiffin's reps held a call after the Tigers game at OU to continue solidifying the deal with travel plans: The university is sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday for Kiffin, his family & others," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote late Saturday night.
Ole Miss had turned attention to Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall last week as Kiffin's fate had seemingly been decided, but the Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators remained in pursuit.
“I don’t think it’s any secret Ole Miss has some affinity for Jon Sumrall at Tulane,” Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger said. “A lot of schools have interest in Jon Sumrall, which makes it more of a pressure point for [Ole Miss] to get an answer from Lane as soon as they can."
Now, Sumrall has made his decision. The Tulane Green Wave shot-caller will head to Gainesville to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.
In a move that leaves the Ole Miss Rebels in a unique position with Kiffin out the door - along with the program's No. 1 target - the program will have to pivot elsewhere for a new head coach.
