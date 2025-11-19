Florida Gators Icon Reveals Lane Kiffin's Thought Process on Future As Decision Looms
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this week with the future of Lane Kiffin in question as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to lure him out of Oxford.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation with the program in line to host a first-round matchup in December, but Kiffin's future is the talk of the town.
Once the Florida Gators parted ways with Billy Napier in October, Kiffin quickly emerged as the top target for the program in Gainesville as social media swirled.
But Kiffin has been noncommittal to this point. It's Ole Miss looking to retain him while Florida and LSU prepare lucrative offers to sway him their way.
As the rumor mill swirls, and Kiffin's future remains in question, former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer weighed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" and what his thought process may be.
Urban Meyer Weighs In:
“We're friends, which when I say that people are blown away,” Meyer said. “I admire the guy. I admire someone that says, This wasn't right or I need to get better here, here, here. And I think he has. He’s still got that personality to him but I’m actually proud of the guy that he got his stuff in order.
"Obviously, I don’t think he’s ever been a bad coach, he’s been a great coach. ... So I do think Lane would be a great choice.”
“Florida is one of those top-five jobs, maybe top-three jobs in America that you can swing for it all every year,” continued Meyer. “Now, it’s rugged. There's a lot of ruggedness to us, but some people are saying it’s much more comfortable at Ole Miss. I don’t know if a guy like Lane likes comfort. You want to go take swings as hard as you can I think.
“I can imagine Coach Kiffin is going through it right now, the stress,” said Meyer. “Not so much for him and the Kiffin family, it’s for how it will impact those around him, most importantly the players. ...
"And that would always wear me out, thinking, O.K., what do I do here? Because this is not just going to impact us, it’s going to impact so many.”
