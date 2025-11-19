Florida Gators Set to Interview Coveted Head Coach Candidate and It's Not Lane Kiffin
As the Florida Gators navigate the program's coaching search, it's clear Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is the top target, but there are other decision-makers on the board.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has stolen headline this fall as a College Football Playoff contender, but the future of Kiffin in Oxford is the main storyline.
The Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers have entered a three-team race for Kiffin, but as he drags out the process, each school is keeping tabs on other targets.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall has emerged as a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel as he looks to lead his program to a College Football Playoff.
But he's remained mum on the questions surrounding his future.
"If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn't be at Tulane. I've had those opportunities," Sumrall said recently. "If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn't be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I'm at. I love what I do.
"I love what I do with ... I told my team, 25 years from now, can I tell you I'm gonna be sitting here coaching? I don't know that, but I wouldn't be mad about it. I'm cool. Like, I wouldn't be pissed about that. It'd be cool, I love New Orleans.
"I love everything about my job.' I'm so freaking micro-focused on going 1-0 every week that, all that speculation, I don't pay attention to it. When people bring it up to me, I'm like, 'Get away from me. Don't even talk.' Like, I ain't got no time for it."
On Wednesday evening, it was reported by On3 Sports that Sumrall was set to visit with the Florida Gators as the administration in Gainesville does its due diligence during the coaching cycle as Kiffin drags the process out.
But fast forward less than one hour later and the meeting was then called off with Sumrall taking it a step further and removing his name from the search entirely with the Florida Gators.
The Tulane Green Wave came in as the No. 12 seed in the latest College Football Playoff bracket with the team looking to make the cut as the 2025 season winds down under Sumrall.
Now, he's set to meet with the Florida Gators as the SEC program intensifies its coaching search.
