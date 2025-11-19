Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Cruise in College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remain squarely in the College Football Playoff picture following a strong Week 12 win over the Florida Gators last Saturday night.
In front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Lane Kiffin and Co. cruised to a 34-24 victory over an SEC foe to move to 10-1 on the season.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said last Sunday. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture with the program's latest ranking revealed on Tuesday night during the selection show.
Ole Miss moved up to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff Top-25 Rankings with a projected first-round matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. What does the 12-team bracket look like?
Here's how the first-round would look if the College Football Playof started today:
The First Round:
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Tulane
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Miami
- No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Alabama
- No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
The Quarterfinal Round:
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8/9 Winner
- No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 /10 winner
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6/11 Winner
- No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 5/12 winner
The College Football Playoff Top-25:
- Ohio State (10-0)
- Indiana (11-0)
- Texas A&M (10-0)
- Georgia (9-1)
- Texas Tech (10-1)
- Ole Miss (10-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Oklahoma (8-2)
- Notre Dame (8-2)
- Alabama (8-2)
- BYU (9-1)
- Utah (8-2)
- Miami (8-2)
- Vanderbilt (8-2)
- Southern California (8-2)
- Georgia Tech (9-1)
- Texas (7-3)
- Michigan (8-2)
- Virginia (9-2)
- Tennessee (7-3)
- Illinois (7-3)
- Missouri (7-3)
- Houston (8-2
- Tulane (8-2)
- Arizona State (7-3)
