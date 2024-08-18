Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly Reinstated by CFL on 'Last-Chance Agreement'
Former Ole Miss Rebels and current Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly was reinstated by the Canadian Football League on Sunday on what the league called a "last-chance agreement," according to reports from ESPN.
Kelly was suspended from the CFL on May 7 for Toronto's two exhibition games and the first nine games of the regular season following violations of the league's gender-based violence policy. That suspension came after a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the Argonauts for wrongful dismissal.
The lawsuit was settled in June, and the league stated on Sunday that it had reinstated Kelly on this last-chance agreement "provided that he continues to meet a number of ongoing conditions," although those conditions are confidential and will not be revealed to the public. According to a statement from the league, those conditions "reflect the need for [Kelly] to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards."
The Argos captured a 39-25 win over Calgary on Aug. 9 in its ninth regular season game of the season, and they currently hold a 5-4 overall record. Kelly has not suited up for his team since it lost to Montreal in last season's East Division final.
Kelly was named the CFL's most outstanding player last season after throwing for over 4,100 yards and 23 touchdowns in a 16-2 campaign for the Argos. While at Ole Miss in the 2015-16 seasons, Kelly threw for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns alongside 21 interceptions. He was also key in leading the Rebels to a Sugar Bowl win to conclude the 2015 season.