Ole Miss Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time and How to Watch in Saturday Matchup

In what became a night to remember for the Ole Miss Rebels, Mike Bianco and Co. took down the Texas Longhorns in a Game 1 thriller to go up 1-0 in the program's SEC series opener.

Trailing by three runs and down to the final out in the ninth, Tristan Bissetta gave Ole Miss (16-3, 1-0 SEC) life with a grand slam to allow the Rebels to pick up a conference play opening win over No. 2 Texas (16-1, 0-1 SEC) 9-8 in 11 innings.

Bissetta finished 3-for-6 with five RBI, driving in over half of Ole Miss' runs on the night. Judd Utermark finished 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. The two seniors combined went 7-for-12 with six RBI and two runs scored.

Now, all eyes are on Game 2 in the Lone Star State with the Rebels looking to capture an SEC series win against the Longhorns.

The Preview: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns Game 2

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Saturday's Game 2 clash will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Wiley Ballard (PxP) and Ty Harrington (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT

- Second-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle guided Texas into its first two seasons in the SEC, accumulating 60 wins in just under 75 games with the Longhorns.

- Sixteen of those wins have come this season as Schlossnagle and the Longhorns are undefeated and ranked as high as No. 2 in the country entering this weekend.

- En route to their 16 wins in 2026, the Longhorns have won six by run rules with a pair of shutouts. Texas dropped No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State to claim the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, a tournament Ole Miss also participated in.

- Texas has one of the most potent offenses in the country. The Longhorns have scored 162 runs in 16 games, for an average of 10.1 per game.

- Seven of Texas' primary starters average a .300 hitting percentage or better, with Aiden Robbins leading the charge at .406. He leads the team with 26 hits, 11 of which have been for extra bases. Texas also has blasted 30 home runs this season, which Robbins also leads with six.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: