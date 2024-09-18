Former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame
Eli Manning is already a legend in Oxford for his success with Ole Miss. His number has been retired by the program, and he's a Hall of Fame member of the Cotton Bowl Classic.
Now, Manning looks to represent the New York Giants in the other Hall of Fame.
Manning, who guided the Giants to two Super Bowl titles after being drafted No. 1 overall out of Ole Miss in 2004, was officially nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. This is the first year that Manning will be on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as guidelines for football's sacred grounds state a player has to wait at least five years following their retirement to be considered for a nomination.
Manning, a four-time Pro Bowler and Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient, retired from the NFL in 2019.
While Manning headlines a group of first-time nominees, he's not the only top player who made an impact in the modern era. Other potential inductees include running back Marshawn Lynch, tight end Vernon Davis, linebacker Luke Kuechly, pass rusher Terrell Suggs and kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Manning must go through three stops before finally reaching Canton, Ohio as a member of the 2025 class. He'll first have to make the top 50 list of 167 nominees later this fall. After that, the Hall of Fame committee will shrink the list down from 50 to 25 near Thanksgiving. And just before Christmas, the list will be trimmed down once more from 25 to 15.
The 15 finalists will be announced in February during the week of the Super Bowl. The eventual selections will be called to the stages during the NFL honors show later that week.
Manning, who over his 16-year NFL career threw 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns, bested the New England Patriots in both Super Bowl wins, becoming one of two quarterbacks to defeat Tim Brady on the game's biggest stage.
At Ole Miss, Manning threw for 10,119 yards and 81 touchdowns in four seasons. He was named a Heisman finalist in 2003 and a first-team All-American.