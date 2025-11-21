Eli Manning Reacts to 'Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes' as Ole Miss, Florida and LSU Battle
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains non-committal to the Rebels administration as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to sway him out of Oxford this fall.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is currently in the midst of a historic season in the Magnolia State with a College Football Playoff berth inching closer, but it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines.
LSU and Florida have emerged as serious threats to win the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as he mulls over his future, but the Ole Miss administration continues swinging.
Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter are set to meet on Friday, Nov. 21 at noon, a source tells Ole Miss Rebels On SI, with the university seeking clarity on his future.
But the current members of the Ole Miss program aren't the only ones ready for the saga to wrap up this month.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated Thursday on behalf of clothing brand Flag & Anthem, Ole Miss Rebels icon Eli Manning expressed hope that Kiffin and Ole Miss would come to a resolution soon one way or anothe.
“You just kind of hope things are settled so we can go into [the Mississippi State game], know what we're trying to do, and have a chance to make the college playoffs,” Manning said. “We have a chance to host a college playoff game at home in Oxford, which would be amazing.”
“You just hope everything gets settled quickly so everybody can focus and know what we're working toward and everybody being committed to winning that championship,” Manning added.
Kiffin has remained mum on the subject himself despite the outside chatter taking social media by storm as of late.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, all eyes remain on Kiffin with all parties hoping to find "clarity" on the situation during Friday's meeting in Oxford.
