From Walk-On to the Endzone: Matt Jones Reflects On His Time as an Ole Miss Rebel
Ole Miss running back Matt Jones has had quite the story so far. The running back chose to be a walk-on with the Rebels football team, despite holding a slew of mid-major offers. But the Flowood, Mississippi, native took a bet on himself.
It's safe to say it's paid off.
"Deciding to walk on was just a decision of coming down to betting on myself," Jones said. "I knew I could play at a Power Five level. Coming out of high school, I had a couple of mid-major offers, but my mentor was Jerrion Ealy, and I just wanted to follow in his footsteps. Now here I am."
The bond between Jones and Rebel great Jerrion and Ealy is strong, as the two played together at Jackson Prep in Jackson, Mississippi. Players like Ealy are a big reason why Jones has stuck around and not given up on making an impact with the team.
"Soaking in the knowledge from each and all the guys that have come through, as in Quinshon [Judkins], Zach Evans, Ealy, Snoop [Connor], having Henry Parrish back, it was just wanting to finish it with my guys," Jones said. " I never really thought of leaving, but I'm glad I stayed."
The lessons learned from a line of talented running backs have certainly helped the star playmaker. On the season, Jones has amassed 165 yards rushing on 22 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and rushing for 3 scores on the year. While Henry Parish Jr. has stolen the show in regards to the run game, Jones has still distinguished himself this season.
In last week's 40-6 thumping of Wake Forrest, Jones carried the ball eight times for 65 yards rushing, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. While not finding the endzone, Jones still provided a spark when taking handoffs.
While it's been a long road to get to today, Jones' story serves as a clear example of what waiting your turn and hard work can accomplish. Through hard work and sheer determination, Jones now finds himself a key piece on one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Not bad for a walk-on.