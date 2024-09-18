The Grove Report

From Walk-On to the Endzone: Matt Jones Reflects On His Time as an Ole Miss Rebel

Matt Jones has had an inspiring story during his time as a Rebel. The star running back took time to reflect on his progress on Tuesday in a press conference.

Henry Stuart

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) chases after Mississippi Rebels running back Matt Jones (0) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) chases after Mississippi Rebels running back Matt Jones (0) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss running back Matt Jones has had quite the story so far. The running back chose to be a walk-on with the Rebels football team, despite holding a slew of mid-major offers. But the Flowood, Mississippi, native took a bet on himself.

It's safe to say it's paid off.

"Deciding to walk on was just a decision of coming down to betting on myself," Jones said. "I knew I could play at a Power Five level. Coming out of high school, I had a couple of mid-major offers, but my mentor was Jerrion Ealy, and I just wanted to follow in his footsteps. Now here I am."

The bond between Jones and Rebel great Jerrion and Ealy is strong, as the two played together at Jackson Prep in Jackson, Mississippi. Players like Ealy are a big reason why Jones has stuck around and not given up on making an impact with the team.

"Soaking in the knowledge from each and all the guys that have come through, as in Quinshon [Judkins], Zach Evans, Ealy, Snoop [Connor], having Henry Parrish back, it was just wanting to finish it with my guys," Jones said. " I never really thought of leaving, but I'm glad I stayed."

The lessons learned from a line of talented running backs have certainly helped the star playmaker. On the season, Jones has amassed 165 yards rushing on 22 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and rushing for 3 scores on the year. While Henry Parish Jr. has stolen the show in regards to the run game, Jones has still distinguished himself this season.

In last week's 40-6 thumping of Wake Forrest, Jones carried the ball eight times for 65 yards rushing, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. While not finding the endzone, Jones still provided a spark when taking handoffs.

While it's been a long road to get to today, Jones' story serves as a clear example of what waiting your turn and hard work can accomplish. Through hard work and sheer determination, Jones now finds himself a key piece on one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Not bad for a walk-on.

Published
Henry Stuart

HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

Home/Football