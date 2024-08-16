Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Returns To NFL, Signs Deal With Vikings
Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is headed back to the National Football League for what could be his breakout moment.
Corral, who last played for the United Football League Birmingham Stallions, has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The contract details are currently unavailable at the time of this post.
Corral, a former third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, will compete with former first-rounder Sam Darnold for reps after Michigan's J.J. McCarthy suffered season-ending surgery. More than likely he's competing with veteran Nick Mullens for the No. 2 option this late into camp.
After being waived by the Panthers and New England Patriots, Corral signed with the Stallions of the UFL in February. While mainly a backup, he'd go on to help guide Birmingham to the league's championship game against San Antonio this spring. His best moment came during a postseason weekend when he came off the bench to complete 85 percent of his passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
In 10 games with the Stallions, Corral threw 494 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and rushed for 94 yards. He also was a member of Skip Holtz's third championship program in three seasons.
Corral, a two-year starter for the Rebels, threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns across four seasons, two of which were under Lane Kiffin in 2020 and 2021. He also rushed for 1,338 yards and 18 more scores while guiding Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season in program history in 2021.
