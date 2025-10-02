Former Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers Head Coach Ed Orgeron Confirms Interest in Return
Ed Orgeron is feeling the itch to return to coaching after a multi-year hiatus away from the game following his final season with LSU in 2021.
The National Championship winning head coach has enjoyed life away from football - along with a $17 million buyout - but is ready to return to the sidelines.
The Louisiana native has been a decision-maker for the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, where the desire to be back in the saddle is real.
“I felt like we were kings of the country,” Orgeron said in August on Pardon My Take of his time at LSU. “Everybody loved us and a lot of people were supporting us.
"The next day, I saw you guys (Pardon My Take crew) and I was the one that went to bed a little bit early. We had a press conference and you know we’re going home. I was raised out in the Bayou, where people caught shrimp for a living. Great people.”
The coveted head coach has spent time with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.
“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”
Orgeron learned from his stints in Oxford and Los Angeles (Calif.) where he then led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship in 2019 headlined by one of the most talented rosters in college football history.
Now, a return is on his mind.
“All depends what the best thing available is,” Orgeron said in an interview with WAFB News. “But I’m ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone. I’m ready to go.”
There are multiple intriguing options available for Orgeron - including the Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCLA Bruins - midway through the 2025 season.
Now, all eyes will be on Orgeron and if a program will give him a chance to return to the sidelines.
