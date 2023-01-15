WATCH: Ex Ole Miss Rebels TE Dawson Knox Makes Incredible One-Handed TD Catch

ORCHARD, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills and Maimi Dolphins kicked off the Sunday slate of NFL Wildcard games at noon and the scoring got started thanks to an incredible play from a former Ole Miss Rebel.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox reeled in his first catch of the day on a six-yard touchdown reception, giving Buffalo a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen extended the play with his legs and led Knox into the endzone with a beautiful pass that was corralled with just one hand.

Knox has been a red zone threat for Buffalo in recent weeks, as this is his fifth straight game with a touchdown reception.

The former Rebel has now hauled in 19 receptions for 183 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his postseason career.

Knox became one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL this fall when he signed a massive four-year $53 million extension with $31 million in guaranteed money.

The Brentwood, Tenn., native is not the only NFL Rebel who has lit up the stat sheet during Super Wildcard Weekend, however, as Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf caught 10 receptions for 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

Despite arguably having his best playoff performance to date, Metcalf and the Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers 41-23.

