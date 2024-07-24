Former Ole Miss Star Laquon Treadwell Finds New NFL Home
Laquon Treadwell is getting another shot in the NFL.
The Indianapolis Colts signed former first-round pick wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on Wednesday. The former Ole Miss star reported to camp in Westfield, Ind., at the Grand Park training complex.
Treadwell, a former standout for the Rebels under Hugh Freeze, hasn't been able to reach his pinnacle since being drafted back in 2016. He's bounced around from seven franchises, including the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, where he played alongside former Rebels standout D.K. Metcalf.
Drafted with the 23rd pick in the 2016 draft by the Vikings, Treadwell has never surpassed more than 35 catches or 434 receiving yards in a season. He also hasn't played in more than six games in a season since a career year with Jacksonville in 2021.
Most recently, Treadwell played in five games with the Baltimore Ravens. He totaled one catch for 16 yards in the season finale against the Steelers.
The Colts might only use him as a camp body, but perhaps Treadwell, 29, could end up meeting new heights as a standout in camp. He's still under the age of 30 and has never lost his speed since joining the league.
Over his three seasons with the Rebels, Treadwell set a record for the most career catches in Ole Miss history with 202. Additionally, he ranks fifth in receiving yards with 2,393 and third in receiving touchdowns with 21.
In 2015, Treadwell set a then-record for the most receptions in a single season with 82. He also finished with a then-program-leading 1,153 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
The 11-touchdown marker has yet to be broken since he declared for the draft following the 2015 season.
The Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31 to take on FCS Furman at 6 p.m.