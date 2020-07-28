The Grove Report
Former Ole Miss Tackle Laremy Tunsil Lands in NFL Top 100

Nate Gabler

Laremy Tunsil is the second former Ole Miss Rebel to be named among the Top 100 players of 2020.

NFL Network announced on Monday night that Tunsil was voted the league's No. 66 overall player for the 2020 season, as voted on by fellow players. Tunsil joins DK Metcalf, who was voted as the league's No. 81 overall player. 

Drafted in the first round out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has quickly become one of the top left tackles in the NFL. Tunsil, 25, was traded from the Miami Dolphins to Houston Texans prior to the 2019 season in exchange for two first round picks and a second round pick.

The Texans didn't take long to make Tunsil the league's highest paid offensive lineman. He signed a three-year, $66-million contract in April, the highest per-year average for a tackle. He actually negotiated the contract, which comes with $50-million guaranteed, himself. 

