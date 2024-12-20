Former Penn State QB Beau Pribula to Visit Ole Miss Football on Friday
The Ole Miss Rebels are doing some good work in this year's early transfer portal window, grabbing some wideouts and interior offensive line help so far. Now, they are in search of a quarterback for Austin Simmons to compete with heading into the spring.
One former Big Ten quarterback is making his way from State College, Pennsylvania to Oxford, Mississippi, on Friday in former Penn State signal caller Beau Pribula, according to reports from On3.
Pribula was a three-star prospect out of York, Pennsylvania, in the class of 2022 and has been primarily used in a change-of-pace quarterbacking role behind starter Drew Allar. Pribula has thrown for a combined 424 yards with nine touchdown passes in that span with one interception that came this season.
Where Pribula has most of his production, however, is in the ground game out of the quarterback position. In his two seasons at Penn State, he has rushed for 571 yards and 10 touchdowns, providing a nice wrinkle to the Nittany Lions' offense.
The Rebels appear to have their future star under center in Austin Simmons, but Pribula could be someone who pushes Simmons to become even better, an area where Jaxson Dart excelled when Lane Kiffin decided to bring in Spencer Sanders prior to the 2023 campaign. Dart won back-to-back quarterback battles in 2022 and 2023, beating out Luke Altmyer in the former of those two years and fending off Sanders from his starting spot the following season.
On top of this, Ole Miss also simply needs someone else in the quarterback room after Walker Howard hit the transfer portal this month, eventually signing with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The two primary signal callers on the Rebels roster entering next season are currently Simmons and AJ Maddox, a signee in the 2024 recruiting class.
