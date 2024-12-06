Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Leaving, Joining Rebels Program?
Since the advent of the transfer portal in college football, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has taken full advantage of its benefits. Expect the 2024-25 offseason to be no different.
Although Ole Miss reeled in an impressive 2025 high school class this cycle, there are still some areas where the Rebels can add some talented, veteran pieces to their roster. Much of the Rebels' roster-building strategy revolved around the portal a year ago as they landed one of the top transfer classes in the country with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024.
With that, however, comes the inverse; there will also be departures from Ole Miss' program via the transfer market. This tracker will serve as a catch-all for both categories: players leaving and players arriving in Oxford for the 2025 season.
Follow along below for updates as they become available.
PLAYERS LEAVING OLE MISS
Amos did not see a ton of action in his lone season as a Rebel, tallying 75 yards on nine carries, the bulk of which came on one play in a 42-yard scamper against Middle Tennessee. This won't be his first experience in the transfer market as he spent three years at South Carolina and one year at Miami (Ohio) before coming to Ole Miss for the 2024 campaign.
OT Kavion Broussard
On3 reported on Dec. 6 that Broussard plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He measures oin at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and he was originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes in August of 2023 before flipping his commitment to Ole Miss on Dec. 16 of the same year.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
PLAYERS JOINING OLE MISS
This section will be updated as transfer portal players commit to the Rebels.