Former Rebel Donte Moncrief Finds a New NFL Home

Nate Gabler

Donte Moncrief is on his fifth NFL team in four seasons. 

The former Ole Miss wide receiver signed a contract on Saturday to join the New York Jets. This upcoming 2020 season will be his seventh in the league. 

Details of the length and value of Moncrief's deal is yet to be reported. Before this deal, he has made $18.5-million over his first six years in the league, $9.6-million of that coming in one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. 

In six seasons, Moncrief has totaled 2,561 receiving yards (33.3 per game played) and recorded 21 touchdowns. 

His best season came in 2015, his second in the league, where he was targeted 105 times by Andrew Luck and Matt Hasselbeck in Indianapolis, recording 64 catches for 733 yards and six touchdowns. 

Last season, he was signed before the year to a two-year deal by the Pittsburgh Steelers before being cut in November. He then spent three weeks with the Carolina Panthers without recording a catch before being cut yet again.  

Now, Moncrief will have a real opportunity to play early minutes with the Jets, who's current receivers are rookie Denzel Mims and then Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan and Breshad Perriman. Not exactly the sexiest group in the NFL. 

