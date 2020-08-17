Full Ole Miss Football Schedule For 2020 Released

We finally have dates and an order of the Ole Miss football games for 2020. The Southeastern Conference released all SEC schedules for their 10-game, conference-only slate today.

Ole Miss and Florida are set to square off week one, something the conference actually announced earlier today. It's a tough draw for Ole Miss, grabbing our pick to win the SEC East right out of the gates, but at least it is a home game.

The 2020 Egg Bowl matchup, rumored to be the season opener, will remain on Thanksgiving weekend.

We'll be back later this evening with a full reaction video breaking down the Ole Miss schedule.

The full schedule is as follows.

Week 1 (9/26): vs. Florida

Week 2 (10/3): at Kentucky

Week 3 (10/10): vs. Alabama

Week 4 (10/17): at Arkansas

Week 5 (10/24): vs. Auburn

Week 6 (10/31): at Vanderbilt

Week 7 (11/7): Bye

Week 8 (11/14): vs. South Carolina

Week 9 (11/21): at Texas A & M

Week 10 (11/28): vs. Mississippi State

Week 11 (12/5): at. LSU

