GATOR BOUND: Ole Miss Football Earns Bid to Gator Bowl vs. Duke
The Ole Miss Rebels may not have reached the College Football Playoff field this season, but on Sunday, they learned their bowl game destination, earning a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl set to take place on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Rebels are set to face the Duke Blue Devils of the ACC in this bowl game, marking the first meeting all-time between the two programs.
Duke went 9-3 (5-3 ACC) under first-year head coach Manny Diaz. The losses for the Blue Devils came against Georgia Tech (24-14), SMU (28-27 OT) and Miami (53-31).
Ole Miss also finished the year 9-3, and while that is not a bad season, it is a disappointing one, considering the high preseason expectations the Rebels received entering the 2024 campaign. The Rebels seemed to have a clear path to reaching the College Football Playoff after their November win over Georgia, but a loss on the road to Florida sank those hopes late in the year.
This will be Ole Miss' fourth appearance all-time in the Gator Bowl. You can view the Rebels' previous results in this postseason game below.
1958: Ole Miss 7, Florida 3
1970: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28
1990: Michigan 35, Ole Miss 3