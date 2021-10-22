The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. LSU

No. 12 Ole Miss and LSU are set to square off in Oxford on Saturday, and the time has come to give predictions for how the game will shape out.

Here are The Grove Report's staff predictions for tomorrow's game between the Rebels and Tigers.

John Garcia Jr.

If anyone listened to the inaugural Grove Report podcast, I think Ole Miss is better equipped to handle LSU's new-look rushing attack than Florida was. The LSU personnel is lacking even more than last week, and, of course, Coach O is a now a lame duck tasked with going into Oxford and winning with a team he has theoretically already lost.

It means LSU has nothing to lose and should be liberal with its play-calling on both sides of the ball, but the other side has everything to lose. Smokescreen or not, this could lead to a more conservative game plan with Matt Corral and potentially places more emphasis on Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish. The running game and short passing game will keep the Tigers off balance and the Rebels should rack up first downs and points.

Max Johnson is a real threat against the lack of Ole Miss' pass rush, ranked ninth in the SEC, so the Tigers will be able to move the ball some, but the steady Ole Miss attack should do so more efficiently and possess the ball along the way.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, LSU 21

Ben King

Anticipating a close game against LSU this week, I think the Rebs win the game by a field goal. I'm also predicting a big game from Snoop Conner on the ground.

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, LSU 31

Matt Galatzan

Coach O returns to the place where it all began as a lame duck where he is set to face a close friend in Lane Kiffin on the day that Eli Manning gets his jersey retired. Oh yeah, and Arch Manning, the nation's most-coveted recruit regardless of classification, will be in attendance. There isn't a better script to be written this weekend.

It all depends on how the Tigers come out to play. If they are motivated, they can be dangerous. If they are dejected with the ousting of Orgeron, it could get ugly. I lean towards the latter.

Prediction: Ole Miss 52, LSU 28

John Macon Gillespie

Neither team comes into this game healthy, regardless of the status of Matt Corral. That being said, I think that Ole Miss is simply the better team, and that paired with the recent news surrounding Ed Orgeron, I think the Rebels have the upper hand. Plus, it's in Oxford, and the stadium is sold out for the game and the honoring of Eli Manning. It just seems like too much for the Tigers to overcome.

Prediction: Ole Miss 42, LSU 28

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.