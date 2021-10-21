LISTEN: Inaugural Grove Report Podcast Discusses Eli Manning, Coach O and Ole Miss vs. LSU

The first installment of The Grove Report Podcast is up and running.

Publisher John Macon Gillespie was joined by Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. this week on the first installment of The Grove Report Podcast to discuss the upcoming weekend between Ole Miss and LSU.

The No. 12 Rebels are playing host to the Tigers in a game that will also see the retirement of Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey number on Saturday. This game comes on the heels of the announcement from LSU this week that head coach Ed Orgeron, who spent three years at the helm the Rebel program in Oxford, will not be returning as the Tigers' head coach in 2022.

Coveted quarterback recruit Arch Manning out of Isidore Newman (La.) will also be in attendance on Saturday as his uncle's jersey is retired. Ole Miss is already going the extra mile for Manning's jersey retirement, painting a special end zone design in his honor for this weekend.

Gillespie, Galatzan and Garcia discuss this and a variety of other topics in the first edition of the podcast. The Grove Report Podcast will be a weekly content item put out by The Grove Report to discuss an array of topics surrounding Ole Miss and the college sports landscape as a whole.

You can listen to the podcast's first episode on the link above or on Spotify by clicking here.

