SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Highlights: Arch Manning Totals 6 Touchdowns in 2020 Opener

Nate Gabler

Arch Manning and Isidore Newman opened their 2020 season on a Thursday night banger, dominating East Jefferson and winning 41-0.

By halftime, the son of Cooper Manning had already thrown for over 200 yards and four touchdowns. He would finish the game throwing five touchdown passes on 13 of 16 passing for 260 yards and added another touchdown on the ground. 

You can see highlights of the game in the tweet below.

"Our O-line, they held up, they bought me time," Manning told NOLA.com. "Our receivers know how to get open. It was pretty easy after that."

Now a sophomore, Manning led New Orleans' Isidore Newman to a 9-2 record as a freshman. He's the top rated pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 5 overall prospect in the class.

More From The Grove Report:

Tysheem Johnson Evaluation: Could The Latest Commit Start Day One?

Ole Miss Lands Juco DE Jamond Gordon over Mississippi State, Georgia, others

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Picks Against the Spread, Best Bets for Week 2

Week one in the Southeastern Conference was fun as hell, but it's not quite time to overreact. Statistically, week two and week three and the best two weeks to bet on underdogs. Let's get picking.

Nate Gabler

How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a game that may be a key lynchpin in the season for both teams. So how can you watch the game?

Nate Gabler

September Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Ole Miss football saw little action in the recruiting front until right at the end of September. Here's where they stand with the class of 2021 as we enter October.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands Juco Defensive End Jamond Gordon over Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Others

Jamond Gordon of East Mississippi Community College committed to Ole Miss on Thursday evening, choosing the Rebels over offers from Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and others.

Nate Gabler

How Kiffin's Analytical 4th Down Decision Making Impacts 3rd Down Play-calling

There may be times this season that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes some heat for his fourth down decision making. Simply put, he doesn't care, because Kiffin knows he's making the smartest decision.

Nate Gabler

Otis Reese Update: SEC Making Steps, Still Awaiting the NCAA

Ole Miss is one step closer to having transfer safety Otis Reese be named eligible. It's all in the NCAA's hands now.

Nate Gabler

Tysheem Johnson Evaluation: Could He Start Day One for Ole Miss?

Ole Miss just landed the next big thing in the Rebel secondary, as SI All-American candidate Tysheem Johnson committed to join the Rebels on Wednesday night. How early could he see action?

Nate Gabler

Tysheem Johnson, SI All-American Athlete, Commits to Ole Miss

It's clear after one week that the Ole Miss defense could use an influx of talent. Well, Tysheem Johnson is here to help.

Nate Gabler

Marshall Henderson Named Recipient of Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Marshall Henderson, who starred for the Ole Miss men's basketball team from 2013-14 and now serves as the Rebels' graduate manager, has been awarded the Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship.

Nate Gabler

What is Mark Stoops Saying About Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin?

Mark Stoops' Kentucky Wildcats didn't have their best showing in opening week. Now they get an Ole Miss team that looked impressive in an opening week loss to Florida. Here's everything Stoops said about Lane Kiffin and the Rebels entering week two.

Nate Gabler