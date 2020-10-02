Highlights: Arch Manning Totals 6 Touchdowns in 2020 Opener

Arch Manning and Isidore Newman opened their 2020 season on a Thursday night banger, dominating East Jefferson and winning 41-0.

By halftime, the son of Cooper Manning had already thrown for over 200 yards and four touchdowns. He would finish the game throwing five touchdown passes on 13 of 16 passing for 260 yards and added another touchdown on the ground.

You can see highlights of the game in the tweet below.

"Our O-line, they held up, they bought me time," Manning told NOLA.com. "Our receivers know how to get open. It was pretty easy after that."

Now a sophomore, Manning led New Orleans' Isidore Newman to a 9-2 record as a freshman. He's the top rated pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 5 overall prospect in the class.

