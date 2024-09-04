How Are Ole Miss' New Football Transfers Making Immediate Impacts?
This offseason, the Ole Miss Rebels acquired some big-time names out of the portal, earning the No. 1 transfer class in all of college football.
On the offensive side, they added wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. and Micah Davis, running backs Henry Parish Jr. and Rashad Amos, linemen Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow, and tight end Dae'Quan Wright, among others.
South Carolina transfer Juice Wells made an immediate impact on Saturday, hauling in two receptions for 70 yards and his first touchdown as a Rebel. Wells being paired up with Tre Haris, Caden Prieskorn and Cayden Lee made the Ole Miss air attack look very strong with a good mix of explosive and well-executed plays.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels added some superstar talent, names that have garnered plenty of national attention this offseason. Former top recruit Walter Nolen came to The Sip joining Princley Umanmielen, Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr., Trey Amos, Chris Hardie and Brandon Turnage who all contributed in the shutout against Furman.
Arkansas transfer Pooh Paul made a huge impact in the second half, coming in and recording eight tackles and getting home for half a sack in just two quarters of playing time. He also recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, including his first tackle as a Rebel where he perfectly timed the snap and blew up a run play before it could even begin.
"Our transfers made a lot of plays," Kiffin said on Monday. "They were all over the place on defense. Not that I actually want to play more snaps on defense from a ones standpoint because we'd love the score to go like it did, but most of them played in the 20s, snap-wise.
"There's a lot more football to be played, and they've got to make sure they're in shape."
Kiffin was happy with how the transfers played but also reminded them that they didn't get their full taste of game action, and they have to stay locked in, playing at an elite level "every week" to continue the success they had on Saturday.
As game day approaches, the transfers on both sides of the ball continue to grow into the Ole Miss style and prepare for Middle Tennessee on Saturday where the Rebels will look to advance to a 2-0 record. The game will be televised on SEC Network at 3:15 p.m. CT.