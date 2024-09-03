'Best in the SEC!' WR Juice Wells Reveals Reason For Transfer to Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels put together another impressive transfer portal class this offseason, and one of the names expected to have a big impact on the football field is wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr.
Wells has made a couple of stops in his collegiate career, beginning his trek at James Madison before suiting up with the South Carolina Gamecocks the last two seasons. He opted to leave Columbia this offseason, and Oxford was his preferred destination because he believes in what Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are building for their 2024 campaign.
"I chose Ole Miss because I felt like Ole Miss was the best team in the SEC, honestly," Wells said on Monday. "They have a great chip on their shoulder coming off a great season, and they do a great job winning. I just wanted to be a part of this amazing culture that Coach Kiffin and the team is building around here."
Wells' first reception in a Rebel uniform came on Saturday against Furman when he hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart. That was just part of a career day for the signal caller, one where he threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, adding a score on the ground for good measure.
Adjusting to a new offense and new quarterback can be a challenge, but Wells put in work during the offseason to create a relationship with Dart, and he has been impressed with what he's seen from the Rebel senior so far.
"Building that relationship with Dart was amazing," Wells said. "I went out to Cali with him this summer and trained with him a lot, and he's just a great guy to be around. He brings everybody up around him. He does a great job bringing the team together."
A game that appears to be circled by Gamecock fans this season is their matchup with Ole Miss in Columbia in early October. There has been some social media banter from Carolina fans surrounding Wells' departure this offseason, but Wells states that he isn't letting that get to him.
"I'm just going to treat it like any other game," Wells said. "Right now, I'm focused on Middle Tennessee, but it's just going to be another game for me. ... Everybody's got their own opinion. That's their thought, but it doesn't bother me at all. I'm just here to play ball."
The Rebels will play host to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, and kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.