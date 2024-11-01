How Can the Rebels Corral Arkansas QB Taylen Green?
The Ole Miss Rebels have a stiff challenge on the road this week against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and leading the charge for the opposition is quarterback Taylen Green.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino knew he found a diamond in the rough with Green. The transfer out of Boise State didn't put up monster numbers, but his dual-threat ability paired with Petrino's spread attack has made for a nice season so far for the quarterback.
Bobby Petrino is a run-first guy. He implemented the power spread in his first stint in Fayetteville and hasn't really deviated from wanting to pound the rock with Arkansas' stable of talented running backs. Starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has been ruled out for Saturday's game, so Green could be utilized more than expected in the ground attack.
Oklahoma was able to exploit the Rebels in the first half with QB power and counter, something Ole Miss might not have been expecting. With the Hogs, you are going to have to be ready for Green to run.
Green has had a very productive season so far with over 2,000 yards passing and an average of 8.3 yards per attempt. Rushing-wise, Green has 395 yards on 95 carries for a 4.2 average, but the one knock on Green is his decision making. He has 7 INTs to his 11 TDs so far this season, which is not a great ratio.
If the Rebels want to go into Reynolds Razorback Stadium and get a win, they are going to need to be advantageous, and that starts with getting after Green. One question that is on the minds of Ole Miss fans (or it should be) is if defensive coordinator Pete Golding will put a spy on Green. We have seen Golding in the past use a spy on dual-threat QBs like Jalen Milroe and LeNorris Sellers, but Green might be the best athlete of the bunch.
One guy to watch for that role is Suntarine Perkins who has been used in this spy role before and has the speed to stalk and pounce any signal caller in the country.
Expect Ole Miss to bring some pressure on Green throughout the game as well. Using extra blitzes late can put the offense at a disadvantage but also requires man coverage on the back end, something the Rebels' secondary has struggled with at times in 2024.
The Rebels and Razorbacks are ready to add another chapter to this fantastic rivalry as it is do-or-die for Ole Miss' College Football Playoff chances. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN following College Gameday.