How Good Can Ole Miss Football Be in 2024?
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels football team has been the talk of the town this offseason after the program won 11 games in 2023 and bolstered an already talented roster with more help in the trenches via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Add in the fact that quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, and the Rebels appear to mean business in 2024 - but how serious are they?
On3 analyst and college football personality Andy Staples recently broke down the ceilings and floors for every SEC team in 2024 and gave extremely high praise to the Rebels.
“The expectations in Oxford are as high as they have ever been,” Staples said via his show. “This is a team that won 11 games last year, and we are expecting them to probably make the playoff. That’s why - as their ceiling - I’m saying Ole Miss not only makes the playoff but also wins a playoff game or two. I’m not ready to go national title as their ceiling, but I feel like [Ole Miss] can get into the playoff, win some games – and maybe if you can win some games, you can win them all.
“I’ve got the floor for [Ole Miss] at 8-4, and that’s an abject disaster.”
With the college football playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024 and Ole Miss clearly in win-now mode, experts are going all in on the Rebels. Another set of post-spring Top 25 rankings were recently released by The Athletic, and the outlet has the Rebels starting the 2024 season ranked No. 6 in the country.
Time will tell if Ole Miss can live up to these lofty expectations.