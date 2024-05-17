Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Crack On3's List of Top 100 Players in College Football
May 16 marked a milestone in the countdown to the 2024 college football season, and with 100 days remaining until kickoff, On3 revealed its list of the Top 100 players in the sport on Thursday.
Five Ole Miss Rebels were represented on this list, and four of them were within the Top 60 spots. You can view the ranks of these individual Rebels below.
13. QB Jaxson Dart
23. DL Walter Nolen
30. WR Tre Harris
53. EDGE Princely Umanmielen
91. WR Juice Wells
Dart was the highest-ranking Rebel at No. 13, and he was the third quarterback to be named to the list behind Georgia's Carson Beck (No. 4) and Texas' Quinn Ewers (No. 12). The Rebels signal caller earned high praise in the story, and you can view an excerpt from the piece below.
“Jaxson Dart has a lot of the tools you want in a college QB. As a passer, he has quick eyes and a feathery operation that can take care of business on strikes over the middle or nail contested targets outside the numbers. As a rusher, he has nice vision, a strong lower body and isn’t afraid to get his jersey dirty.” -- Clark Brooks, On3
That last sentence is an understatement. Dart has not been afraid to put his body on the line for the Rebels in the rushing department since he arrived in Oxford, and he illustrated that with 389 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground in 2023.
His biggest impact obviously comes in the passing game, however. Last season, Dart threw for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
Dart has also played a big role in recruiting talent for Ole Miss out of the transfer portal this offseason, and his decision to return to Oxford for another year likely helped convince other players on the roster to run it back for "The Last Dance" in search of a College Football Playoff berth.
Another noteworthy observation concerning the Rebels on this list is that none of them actually began their collegiate careers in Oxford. All came to Ole Miss by way of the transfer portal at some point in their career, with Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen and Juice Wells all waiting to see their first action with their new team this fall.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against the FCS Furman Paladins.