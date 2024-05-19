Position Preview: Examining Ole Miss Rebels' Reliable TE Room Entering 2024 Season
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels did not make any flashy additions to their tight end room this offseason, as they already have one of the best security blankets in college football: senior Caden Prieskorn.
The Rebels did, however, add some depth to the position as they prepare for their potential playoff run in 2024. Tight end is not going to be the flashiest position group on the field for Ole Miss this season, but it could prove to be the most reliable if everyone can stay healthy. Let’s dive into the tight end position below.
Familiar Faces
Senior Caden Prieskorn is the clear headliner of this group. The former Memphis Tiger transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2023 season, and despite appearing in 10 games due to injury, hauled in 10 receptions 449 yards, and four touchdowns. Prieskorn gave Ole Miss fans a glimpse of his potential in 2024 when he lit up the stat sheet versus the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Peach Bowl. The 6-5, 255-pound tight end led the Rebels with 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Behind Prieskorn, junior Hudson Wolfe will make his case for the backup role during fall camp. The former four-star recruit has had trouble getting and staying on the field since he arrived in Oxford in 2021, but Wolfe managed to record three catches for 41 yards in six games in 2023 before an injury cut his season short.
New Faces
Dae’Quan Wright is the only tight end Ole Miss has added via the portal this offseason. Wright spent the last two seasons playing for the Virginia Tech Hokies and racked up 47 catches for 574 yards in 19 games. The 6-4, 250-pound tight end is someone who can immediately compete for the backup role with the aforementioned Wolfe, or step in and be a solid fill-in for Prieskorn should injuries hamper his campaign.
Young Faces
Former three-star prospect Dillon Hipp was the lone tight end Lane Kiffin landed in the 2024 recruitment cycle. The 6-6, 240-pound true freshman has great size for his age and was rated as the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Arizona in the 2024 cycle. The Scottsdale native was also rated as the No. 55 tight end in the 2024 class.