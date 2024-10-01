How Has Lane Kiffin Fared in Road SEC Games With Ole Miss Football?
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face their first road SEC test of the season on Saturday when they travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
Going on the road is never easy in college football, and it's even more difficult when the road trip involves an SEC host. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is in his fifth season in Oxford, and he has seen plenty of road conference games during that span.
How has he fared in those contests? Let's dive in below.
2020: 5-5 Overall Record, 2-2 Road SEC Record
The 2020 COVID season featured an all-SEC schedule for the Rebels, and they traveled to conference opponents on four occasions, splitting those games. Lane Kiffin's first win as an Ole Miss Rebel came in Week 2 of this season, a game that came on the road at Kentucky.
The Rebels also gained a win at Vanderbilt while dropping contests at Arkansas and LSU.
RESULTS:
at Kentucky (W 42-41 OT)
at Arkansas (L 33-21)
at Vanderbilt (W 54-21)
at LSU (L 53-48)
2021: 10-3 Overall Record, 2-2 Road SEC Record
Both of Ole Miss' regular season losses in 2021 came on the road in conference play, dropping games at Alabama and Auburn. The Rebels would, however, pick up road wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State en route to a 10-2 regular season finish before losing the Sugar Bowl to Baylor.
RESULTS:
at Alabama (L 42-21)
at Tennessee (W 31-26)
at Auburn (L 31-20)
at Mississippi State (W 31-21)
2022: 8-5 Overall Record, 2-2 Road SEC Record
The Rebels took a step back in 2022, but their road SEC mark remained the same. Ole Miss would go on to lose the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech to conclude their campaign.
RESULTS:
at Vanderbilt (W 52-28)
at LSU (L 45-20)
at Texas A&M (W 31-28)
at Arkansas (L 42-27)
2023: 11-2 Overall Record, 2-2 Road SEC Record
Another .500 campaign on the road in the SEC came for Ole Miss last season, and those served as the Rebels' only two losses.
RESULTS:
at Alabama (L 24-10)
at Auburn (W 28-21)
at Georgia (L 52-17)
at Mississippi State (W 17-7)
OVERALL ROAD SEC RECORD: 8-8 (.500)
Ole Miss has gone exactly 8-8 in road SEC games during Kiffin's tenure. This year's road conference games feature trips to South Carolina, LSU, Arkansas and Florida, the first of which comes this weekend against the Gamecocks.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.