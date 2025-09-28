How It Happened: Trinidad Chambliss Lifts Ole Miss Football to Win Over LSU Tigers
OXFORD, Miss. – In front of a packed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, No. 11 Ole Miss football bested No. 4 LSU with a 24-19 victory, becoming 5-0 for the first time since 2022 in the process.
Ole Miss’ (5-0, 3-0 SEC) stout defense headlined the days efforts by stifling and frustrating LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on nearly every possession.
The Rebels shutdown the Tiger offense for 254 yards, nearly 100 less yards than LSU’s yearly average thus far, while holding the Tigers to 2-for-11 on third downs.
Entering the game, LSU converted on 47 percent of its third downs but fell well short of that average against Ole Miss.
Offensively, the Rebels dropped 480 total yards on the Tigers, the most they’ve allowed this season.
Ole Miss’ win served as the 16th all-time top five win in program history and the sixth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. This marks only the fourth time in program history that the Rebels have scored a top five win in consecutive seasons (the first since 2014 and 2015).
Offensive Leaders
For the third game in a row, Trinidad Chambliss passed for over 300 yards, reaching 314 and tallying a touchdown in the air.
He became the first Ole Miss quarterback to surpass 300 yards of total offense in each of his first three Ole Miss starts since Jordan Ta’amu in 2017. With his performance, he surpassed 4,000 passing yards for his overall collegiate career.
Chambliss also added 71 rushing yards for the Rebels, with Kewan Lacy reaching 87 on the ground. His primary target today, Cayden Lee, had a team-leading four catches for 70 yards and reached the endzone for the first time this season.
Dae’Wuan Wright and Deuce Alexander each had over 60 yards receiving, while Logan Diggs scored the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Defensive Leaders
Linebacker Suntarine Perkins paced Ole Miss with seven total tackles, three of which being solo. It’s the second time in three games that Perkins led Ole Miss defensively.
Kam Franklin and Will Echoles headlined Ole Miss’ defensive front, each accounting for at least one tackle for loss and five tackles each, with Echoles recording a sack.
Wydett Williams Jr. secured his first interception as a Rebel during the second quarter, perfectly reading the ball to put Ole Miss’ offense in scoring position.
First Quarter
After both teams traded three-and-out possessions, LSU found the endzone to go up 7-0. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s was tipped and ended up in the hands of Nic Anderson.
Anderson was able to coral the deflection for a 7-yard score giving the Tigers the early lead.
Ole Miss would answer late in the quarter with an 18 play 83-yard drive that took 7:25 off the clock. Lucas Carneiro converted a 25-yard field attempt, putting Ole Miss on the board.
Second Quarter
LSU would start with the ball to open the quarter but ran just two plays before Wydett Williams Jr. picked off Nussmeier deep in Ole Miss territory.
It marked the first interception for Williams Jr. as a Rebel.
Ole Miss would move the ball again offensively but came away with zero points after LSU forced a fumble at the four-yard line.
Whit Weeks recovered the ball in the endzone resulting in a touchback. LSU would hold the 7-3 lead with 8:00 minutes to play in the first half.
With LSU backed deep in its own territory, the Rebel defense held strong forcing another punt. The Rebels would take over at their own 30-yard line with 6:49 to play.
The Rebels would capitalize on the defensive stop with a five play 70-yard drive capped off by a Kewan Lacy 15-yard score. Lacy’s eighth rushing touchdown of the season gave Ole Miss a 10-7 lead.
After another LSU punt, Ole Miss would march the ball deep into Tiger territory again, this time with a nine play 69-yard touchdown drive.
Trinidad Chambliss would find Cayden Lee on an out route for a 2-yard score. Lee’s first receiving touchdown of 2025 gave Ole Miss a 17-7 advantage with 13 seconds to play in half number one.
Third Quarter
LSU would open on offense to start the third quarter.
The Rebel defense held stout again forcing the fifth Tiger punt of the contest. Ole Miss’ Will Echoles came up with a big sack to put LSU behind the chains early on their opening possession.
With 10:37 remaining in the quarter, LSU would take over again after an Ole Miss punt. The Tigers would take it eight plays for 33-yards resulting in three points. Damian Ramos would drive a 39-yard attempt through the uprights to make it 17-10 Ole Miss with 6:02 to play in the third.
Ole Miss would threaten again on offense before Chambliss was intercepted by LSU’s PJ Woodland. LSU would convert the turnover into three more points as Ramos made a 48-yard try to make it 17-13.
Fourth Quarter
Looking to make up for the turnover, Chambliss and Lacy spearheaded an 11 play 75-yard scoring drive to cut four minutes of the final period.
Chambliss completed three pass plays of 10-plus yards to three different receivers, while Lacy carved the defense for another 24 yards on the ground.
Logan Diggs put the drive away on a sneaky 6-yard touchdown run to put the Rebels up by double digits once again.
Not backing down, LSU responded with a long touchdown drive of its own but drained nearly six minutes off the clock in the process.
Harlem Berry capped the drive with a short-distance touchdown run to put the Tigers back within a possession of the lead.
However, Suntarine Perkins would come through clutch, dropping Ju’Juan Johnson behind the line of scrimmage on the 2-point conversion to effectively put the score at 24-19 in Ole Miss’ favor.
With over five minutes remaining, the Rebels aimed to drain the clock on the ground and to create first downs.
Ole Miss did just that, forcing LSU to use two of its timeouts before the 2-minute timeout. LSU drained its final timeout shortly after, allowing Ole Miss a chance to put the game away with one last first down.
On fourth down and the game hanging in the balance, Chamblis found a wide-open Dae’Quan Wright in the left flats for a simple 20-yard catch and run to end the game. Chambliss knelt the ball three final times afterward, solidifying the final score of 24-19.
Next Up
Ole Miss will have a bye week before taking on Washington State, who is 2-2 on the season. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 11 at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
