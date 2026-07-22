How Lane Kiffin Helped Pete Golding In an Unexpected Way After Leaving for LSU

Golding made his SEC Media Days debut Wednesday afternoon in his role as a head football coach in the proceedings, but whereas the Ole Miss coach had to respond to the usual inquiries pertaining to his team’s search to replace Lane Kiffin, the tampering probe from the NCAA, and the difficult 2026 schedule, one light-hearted occurrence stood out above all the rest.

Golding, speaking to ESPN, stated that he is currently living in a house that was bought from Kiffin himself, the same coach whom he replaced at Oxford when Kiffin jumped ship from LSU just a few months ago. As per Golding, his former boss even assisted him in this transaction.

"(Lane) helped me on this one a little bit," Golding said. "Because he had another offer that he actually worked out to where I could get it, and the other person couldn't."

The newest SEC rivalry

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The story was perfectly tailored to the evolving story about the two coaches who, over the years, have moved between being real friends and making barbs at each other after Kiffin suddenly left and left Golding to lead Ole Miss during its first-ever College Football Playoff season.

Golding has mentioned earlier how the two keep talking all the time, how Kiffin has been texting him dozens of times per day, while they both acknowledge the difficulty of the transition.

This incident has put a personal twist on the rivalry, which is sure to heat up once again when LSU visits Oxford on September 19.

Moreover, this incident highlighted how closely linked the lives of both these coaches have become even after one year of Kiffin’s move to Baton Rouge – sharing not only the same team and coaching staff, but also a residence.

In addition to all of those topics mentioned above, Golding’s session on Wednesday included discussion of the accusations of tampering made by the head coach of Clemson, Dabo Swinney, the development of the quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and the future prospects of Ole Miss after making history in the playoff semifinal.

However, it was Golding’s remark about the real estate business that attracted the most attention from the media.

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