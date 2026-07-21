Kirby Smart Makes Bold Proclamation About Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for a new era under first-year head coach Pete Golding. Golding was thrust into the spotlight during the team's College Football Playoff semifinal run last season.

Now, Golding is preparing for the full season experience, which includes the gauntlet known as the SEC schedule.

SEC Media Days kicked off earlier this week, and it's a time for coaches and players to share how they are feeling before the season begins.

On Tuesday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the Rebels and the job former head coach Lane Kiffin did with the program, as well as the growth of Trinidad Chambliss.

Respect Earned

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin meet on the field after the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Kiffin's offense, the Bulldogs' head coach had nothing but high praise for how Kiffin raised the bar in Oxford.

"I don't think people give him enough credit for that team and how good that team was. And then, you know, to have a staff," Smart stated at SEC Media Days.

"To put a backup quarterback in a position that may be the best quarterback in all of college football next year. And this guy was not even spoken about it this time last year," Smart continued when talking about the performance of Chambliss last season

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss did explode on the scene last season. Just like Smart pointed out, injuries at the position gave Chambliss the opportunity, but what if that never happened?

Kiffin deserves a ton of credit for getting this team to the CFP. However, does Chambliss eventually get his opportunity without the injuries in front of him? Does that mean the Rebels are not a CFP team if said injuries don't happen?

It's a strange thing to look back on because fans only know of one outcome. That outcome is that Rebels became a top team in the nation and could reach those same heights this season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coaches around the conference are very aware of the offensive mind Kiffin has. It also seems they're not overlooking what he left behind in Oxford.

Kiffin built a well-oiled machine with his Rebels offense. Now that there is a new driver, the mission should still be the same.

If the greatest coach in the conference realizes that Chambliss is the best quarterback in the country, then the target is already large on the back of this team. That's something they already expected for what should be a promising 2026.

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