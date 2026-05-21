How the Ole Miss Offense Can Perform At its Highest This Upcoming Season

The Ole Miss Rebels offense was ranked 2nd nationally last year and has a chance to be a top contender in the 2026 season.

Two of the biggest reasons Ole Miss has an opportunity to play like they did last year are potential Heisman winners in quarterback Trindiad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

If this offense wants to perform as well as it did last year, there will be a lot of reliance on the two having a season like they did in 2025.

Chambliss' Second Year

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy pose with the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman voting last year, throwing for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also added 527 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns. Chambliss will have new targets to throw to this year and will look for the same success he had last season.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he performs at the same level he did last year, the Rebels' offense will be scary.

Quick Strike Passing

One part of Chambliss' success was because of the offensive play calling. A lot of the Rebels' chunk plays were products of quick passes that were no more than 10 yards down the field.

A prime example of this was in last year's regular-season game against Georgia. In the Rebels' first drive of the second half, Chambliss fired a 10-yard pass to former Ole Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. Stribling was able to then break away from the defenders and ran 75 yards down the field for a touchdown.

This year Chambliss will be able to throw these quick hitches to new transfer Johntay Cook II. His speed and ability to outrun the defense make him perfect for these explosive moments. This play needs to be used regularly for the Rebels to have high-scoring offensive games, like last year.

Rebels Tempo

Another part of Chambliss having the season he did last year, and why the quick strikes worked so well, was because of the tempo of the offense. The Rebels ran a quick offense last year.

This contributed to tiring opponents' defense quickly and allowing for more chunk plays. The Rebels will need to continue this trend to perform as well as they did last year.

New Offensive Cordinator

​The Rebels have a lot of key returners for a brand new offensive scheme that will be ran by first-year offensive coordinator John David Baker.

There are a lot of trends from last year that need to come back for the Rebels' offense, but there will be a new style of offense for the Rebels. Baker, in his first year of leading the offense, isn’t leaving everything from last year, but is implementing a heavier run aspect.

In a press conference, he shared that the Rebels' offense will rely heavily on the run to open up chunk plays for Ole Miss.

Kewan Lacy's Second Year

Lacy will obviously get a lot of the carries for the Rebels and will look to recreate the season he had last year. In 2025, he rushed for 1,500 yards and broke the single-season rushing touchdown record for Ole Miss with 24 touchdowns on the ground. Lacy is part of the two-piece engine with Chambliss that will help this Rebels' offense run smoothly.

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy rushes for a touchdown against the Florida Gators | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Interior O Line Returners

Lacy will see many familiar jersey backs in 2026. The Rebels are returning their entire interior offensive line. This includes Brycen Sanders at center and Patrick Kutas and Delano Townsend at the guard positions.

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These guys were a huge factor in the running game's success last year and will look to have the same impact in 2026.

The Rebels have all the keys to success for this upcoming season and have the star power and the ability to be a top offense in the country again.

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