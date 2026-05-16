These 2 Ole Miss Players Could Be Future NFL Stars

The Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 class is set to generate a lot of attention around the program, and some of that attention will come from NFL scouts looking at potential future talent.

The Ole Miss Rebels have had 271 total players ever drafted. Two senior Rebels in particular are likely to be added to that list.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and kicker Lucas Carneiro are both future NFL draft picks.

Trinidad Chambliss' Immaculate 2025 season

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chambliss is returning for his second year at Ole Miss. His first year was nothing short of special. He led the Rebels to one of the best playoff runs in program history. He also finished eighth in Heisman voting

Furthermore, one of the most important traits an NFL quarterback can have is adaptability. The NFL is unlike any other leauge and takes some getting used to for rookies just joining it.

Chambliss has already gone through a change like this. In 2025 he transferred from a division two school in Michigan to a division one school in Mississippi that is in the best conference in college football.

Chambliss took this change and flourished in it. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. He also got it done on the ground, rushing for an additional 527 yards and eight touchdowns. Chambliss can adapt quickly to new challenges that are presented his way.

Chambliss has also shown he can deal with pressure. Two drives from last season prove that he has a clutch gene.

Both drives came in the 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl against Georgia. The first came with 14 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Rebels were down five in a must-score situation.

It was 3rd & 7, and the Bulldogs brought a corner blitz. Chambliss sensed it and retreated back to his own endzone to escape it. He then got a block and found Kewan Lacey, who broke a tackle and got the first down for the Rebels.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball under pressure | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A play later the Dogs came after Chambliss again. This time, he rolled to his right and threw a 44-yard strike on the run to Harrison Wallace to put the Rebels in the red zone. After Lacey rushed for a touchdown a few plays later, Chambliss threw a perfect pass to the back of the endzone to Wallace for two points.

The second drive came in the last minute of the game. After a couple conservative plays to start the series, the Rebels found themselves with a 3rd-and-5 on their own 30 yard line with 30 seconds left. The game was tied at 34, and if the Rebels didn’t get this first down, Georgia would have had a chance to win the game.

Chambliss dropped back and found De’Zhaun Stribling behind the defense. Stribbling was taken down at the Bulldogs ' 30-yard line. This set up the game-winning field goal.

Chambliss proved a lot in his first year and has shown a lot of NFL quarterback-like qualities. Depending on how this year goes, Chambliss could be one of the first quarterbacks to be taken in the draft.

Lucas Carneiro's Incredible 2025 Season

Carneiro also had a great first year at Ole Miss. He made 88 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points. His longest field goal of the season was a 58-yard field goal against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Carneiro also showed last year that he has ice in his veins. His biggest kick came with 10 seconds left in the Sugar Bowl. He drilled a 47-yarder to take the lead against Georgia.

Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro kicks the ball during the Sugar Bowl | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carneiro's accuracy plus big leg is perfect for the next level. He will arguably be one of, if not the best kicker in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Rebels have a lot to look forward to in the 2026 season and are lucky to have these future NFL talents be a part of it.

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