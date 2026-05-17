How The Ole Miss Rebels Can Reach Their Full Potential Next Season

After another strong offseason in the transfer portal, expectations are once again high for the Ole Miss Rebels entering the 2026 season

With a much tougher schedule in 2026, Ole Miss will need to prove it can consistently compete against the top teams in the SEC on a consistent basis.

With a new head coach in Pete Golding and a plethora of highly touted transfers, the Rebels have the potential to achieve even more than they did during the 2025 season.

Ole Miss Offensive Line Must Be Elite in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) block during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels hit the portal hard for offensive tackles, securing Carius Curne from LSU, Tommy Kinsler IV from Miami, and Enoch Wangoy from Florida.

Protecting the quarterback-running back duo of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy will be critical for the Rebels as the season progresses.

Ole Miss starting center Brycen Sanders returns to the Rebels in 2026. Sanders is a vocal leader of the offensive line unit, bringing valuable experience and skill to a group that also returns two other starters in Delano Townsend and Patrick Kutas.

Trinidad Chambliss’ mobility and ability to escape pressure will also greatly help this offensive line group, while Kewan Lacy and Mahki Frazier’s ability to run block will further support this Ole Miss offensive line unit.

If the Rebels want to continue their success, they will have to rely on elite offensive line play throughout the season.

Ole Miss Linebacker Group Must Be Great in 2026

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates (30) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suntarine Perkins, a senior linebacker for the Rebels, will be the core of the linebacker unit in 2026. Perkins finished the 2025 season with 41 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

The addition of Keaton Thomas from Baylor and Luke Ferrelli from Clemson will help Perkins and the Ole Miss defense a ton. Both players bring a lot of experience and much-needed star power to the Rebels’ linebacker unit.

Ole Miss really struggled to defend the run in 2025, and at times the linebacker unit also missed key coverage assignments. Those issues made it difficult for the defense to stay consistent against top competition.

That showed in key College Football Playoff games, as both Georgia ran for over 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Miami also ran for over 190 yards and two touchdowns.

New head coach Pete Golding and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney have plenty of talented linebackers at their disposal, but they will need to get the group to perform at a high level for Ole Miss to reach its true potential in 2026.

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