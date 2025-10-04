How to Watch: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Leads SEC Slate, Ole Miss on Bye
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will remain idle on Saturday with the program navigating an open date in Week 6.
Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled into the bye week riding a five-game winning streak and an unblemished record after taking down the LSU Tigers last Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Now, the program will work through Saturday as a recovery day with a challenging stretch of Southeastern Conference matchups on the docket.
"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on," Kiffin said this week. "Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
Kiffin and the Rebels have remained in headlines across the last week after taking down a top-five foe at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 5.
From the National Championship conversation to SEC Title Game discussions, Ole Miss is at the forefront as a team to monitor come postseason play.
But the Rebels will be able to relax on Saturday with an opportunity to evaluate multiple future opponents on the program's open date.
Which Southeastern Conference games headline the Week 6 slate?
Week 6 SEC TV Schedule
Kentucky at Georgia, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Kent State at Oklahoma, 4:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action on Oct. 11 in Week 7 for a non-conference clash against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.