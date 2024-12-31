How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football Faces Duke in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to end their season on a high note on Thursday when they face the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.
Both Ole Miss and Duke enter this game with overall records of 9-3, and even though the Rebels fell short of the College Football Playoff this season, the bowl game carries some historical significance for the program, should it manage to win.
With a win, Ole Miss would claim another 10-plus-win season, its third in the last four years. The last time the Rebels achieved that feat came in 1959, 1960 and 1962, three seasons that saw Ole Miss earn a share of the national championship in college football.
While no national championship is on the line for this year's Rebels, they are still putting a strong emphasis on obtaining this double-digit win total.
"We have a chance to get 10 wins," tight end Caden Prieskorn said earlier this month. "If we win this game, we'll be over 20 wins here in two years. That's hard to do in college football these days with the transfer portal and new guys here each and every year."
Here's how you can watch Ole Miss and Duke in the Gator Bowl on Thursday as well as the current betting odds for the game.
WHO: Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Duke (9-3, 5-3 ACC) vs. Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 2 -- 6:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Fla.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Duke +17.5, Ole Miss -17.5
MONEY LINE: Duke +660, Ole Miss -1050
OVER/UNDER: 51.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.