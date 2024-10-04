Improvements! Ole Miss Players Receive Upgrades On EA Sports CFB25
Ole Miss is getting some upgrades. Well, its players in EA CFB 25 are, at least.
EA Sports College Football 25 released its first major player ratings adjustment this week since the game's unveiling over the summer. This game from EA is the first in the college football franchise to be released since the 2014 edition (2013 season) over a decade ago.
Eighteen Rebels saw their ratings adjusted in the game from EA Sports this week with 13 seeing a progressive overall increase, per 247Sports. The biggest moves in rating came from outside linebacker Khari Coleman, wide receiver Cayden Lee and defensive tackle Jamarious Brown who saw a five-point boost to their overalls entering the month of October.
Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris still headline the team, but there's more movement outside of the two offensive seniors. Dart, who still leads the nation in passing yards with 1,815, improved from a 90 to a 91 overall rating.
Harris, who leads the nation with 804 receiving yards, saw a +1 raise from 90 to 91 as well. Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. also saw a significant raise from an 83 to an 86 overall rating.
Running back Rahsad Amos, who joined Ole Miss after a breakout season at Miami (Ohio), was one of several players to see their rating decrease due to lack of playing time. With Henry Parrish Jr. taking over as the full-time back, Amos' rating dropped from an 86 to an 84.
Parrish, who ranks second among SEC running backs in rushing yards with 489 yards and eight touchdowns, bumped his rating up by one point to 84 overall.
Below are all 18 players and the changes to their rankings entering October.:
QB Jaxson Dart: 91 overall (+1)
WR Tre Harris: 91 overall (+1)
ROLB Chris Paul Jr.: 86 overall (+3)
RB Ulysses Bentley IV: 85 overall (+1)
RB Henry Parrish Jr.: 84 overall (+1)
RB Rashad Amos: 84 overall (-2)
RG Julius Buelow: 83 overall (+2)
ROLB Khari Coleman: 82 overall (+5)
RG Jeremy James: 82 overall (+1)
WR Cayden Lee: 81 overall (+5)
OL Gerquan Scott: 78 overall (+4)
MLB TJ Dottery: 78 overall (+3)
DT Jamarious Brown: 77 overall (+5)
DT Zxavian Harris: 77 overall (-1)
MLB Tyler Banks: 76 overall (+2)
C Brycen Sanders: 73 overall (-3)
DT William Echoles: 72 overall (-3)
RT Preston Cushman: 71 overall (-1)
Ole Miss has two more games before its bye week on Oct. 19, which could define the overall season under Lane Kiffin. The Rebels travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on South Carolina this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. After that, Ole Miss travels to Baton Rogue to take on LSU at 6:30 p.m.